JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Robber of Akron video store gives clerk her phone number


Published: Sun, May 21, 2017 @ 11:19 a.m.

Associated Press

AKRON

Police say they identified a woman who robbed a northeast Ohio video store because she first gave a clerk her real phone number.

Akron police issued a warrant for aggravated robbery after tracing the phone number to the 41-year-old woman.

A store employee says the woman walked into the store on Tuesday afternoon and shopped for a DVD. She then approached the checkout counter and gave her number to the employee to look up her account.

The employee says the woman put a note on the counter stating she had a gun. Reports show she demanded money with her hand inside her sweatshirt as if she had a weapon.

Reports say the employee gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money, and she fled the store.

No one was hurt.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes