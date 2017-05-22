JOBS
Museum hours


Published: Sun, May 21, 2017 @ 9:23 a.m.

Mercer County Historical Society museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

MCHS other sites are Beringer/Caldwell One-Room School, halfway between Mercer and Greenville, Pa., on PA Route 58; Rural Life Museum, on PA Route 58 behind the former county home and hospital (Avalon Springs); and Raisch Log Cabin on High Street in Sharpsville, Pa. They will open May 29 and remain open until the Sunday before Labor Day. Hours are 1 to 4 p.m., and there is no admission fee.

MCHS also owns the Indian Graveyard located near Mill-edgeville on Custaloga Town Boy Scout Camp. It can be visited at any time.

