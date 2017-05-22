JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Fun ride/poker run


Published: Sun, May 21, 2017 @ 9:19 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

The eighth annual Children’s Miracle Network Fun Ride & Poker Run will take place May 28 at BikeTown Harley-Davidson, 5700 Interstate Blvd. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the ride will begin at noon.

The route will include three card stops along the 75-mile route. The destination is Social 45, 6885 state Route 45, Lisbon, where there will be food, refreshments, two live bands and a basket raffle. In case of rain, riders will meet at Social 45 at 3:30 p.m.

Entry fees are $15 per bike, and $5 per passenger. All proceeds will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Beeghly Campus, Boardman.

Maps and rules will be available at registration. For information call BikeTown at 330-502-9813, or visit www.hdbiketown.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes