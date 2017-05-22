AUSTINTOWN

The eighth annual Children’s Miracle Network Fun Ride & Poker Run will take place May 28 at BikeTown Harley-Davidson, 5700 Interstate Blvd. Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the ride will begin at noon.

The route will include three card stops along the 75-mile route. The destination is Social 45, 6885 state Route 45, Lisbon, where there will be food, refreshments, two live bands and a basket raffle. In case of rain, riders will meet at Social 45 at 3:30 p.m.

Entry fees are $15 per bike, and $5 per passenger. All proceeds will benefit Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley, Beeghly Campus, Boardman.

Maps and rules will be available at registration. For information call BikeTown at 330-502-9813, or visit www.hdbiketown.com.