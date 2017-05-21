— YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities has voted to make the first transfer of one of its adult services facilities to another organization under a federal mandate; and more such transfers of facilities and functions will follow.

The board voted this month to cease its provision of adult workshop services at its Meshel Workshop on Marwood Circle and to begin discussions to transfer provision of those services to the nonprofit MASCO Inc., with a projected effective date of Sept. 1, 2018.

The board’s strategy is to make the transfers to other organizations gradually, and with plenty of advance notice, to make the transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved, said William Whitacre, MCBDD superintendent.

