'Alien: Covenant' edges 'Guardians of Galaxy' for top spot at weekend box office


Published: Sun, May 21, 2017 @ 12:01 p.m.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

"Alien: Covenant" is just barely edging out "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" in the weekend box-office space battle.

Studio estimates Sunday show Ridley Scott's latest "Alien" exploit opened with $36 million in ticket sales. "Guardians" collected just over $35 million in its third week of release.

The teen romance "Everything, Everything" debuted in third place with $12 million.

Another new release, the PG-rated "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul," claimed fifth place with $7.2 million. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn's R-rated comedy "Snatched" finished fourth in its second week in theaters with $7.6 million.

