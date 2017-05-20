HOWLAND

An 89-year-old Howland man, who reportedly suffers with dementia, is the subject of an Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued today by the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, Trumbull County police are searching for Donald James Baier, who left his residence at 5 a.m. Saturday and hadn’t returned as of late that afternoon. The endangered missing adult alert was sent statewide and to surrounding states, including Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The alert issued describes Baier as 6 feet tall and weighing 163 pounds; and said the vehicle involved is a brown 2013 Honda Civic with the license plate number of BW13RT.

Police urge anyone with information on Baier’s whereabouts to contact the Ohio Attorney General Missing Person’s Unit at 1-866-693-9171 or Trumbull County Dispatch at 330-675-2730 or 911.