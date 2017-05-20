YOUNGSTOWN

Poland Village voters will elect at least one write-in candidate to its council during the Nov. 7 general election.

That’s because there will be only three candidates with their names on the ballot for four council seats after the Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified one Friday and accepted the withdrawal of another Thursday.

On the ballot are Martha Morgan of Poland Manor and incumbent Linda M. Srnec of Pamela Court, certified Friday by the board as independent candidates, as well as Republican Sam Moffie of South Main Street, certified in February.

The board disqualified Rex W. Fisher of South Main Street as an independent candidate.

Fisher voted in the May 2 Democratic primary, which is automatic grounds for disqualification for those who file as independents, said board Deputy Director Thomas McCabe.

Also, incumbent William Dunnavant of Johnston Place, who was seeking re-election in November as an independent, voted in the Democratic primary.

Dunnavant withdrew his petitions and will have the option of running as a write-in.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.