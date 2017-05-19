CANFIELD — A Salem woman was indicted on a theft charge after being accused of taking her sister's jewelry to support a drug addiction, according to a report.

In February, a woman told police she suspected her sister, Dana Landis, 53, of Salem, had been stealing jewelry from her Canfield home since early December.

In one case, the woman told police Landis had went to Canfield High School to ask the woman's son for a key to their house. Another son, who was home at the time, said Landis went through jewelry in his mother's bedroom.

Landis made 14 sales to a pawn shop totaling $6,250.

Landis told police she took jewelry because of her addiction to prescription pain medication, which she said started following a back surgery eight years ago.

Her attorney and the victims told police they hoped Landis would be able to successfully complete drug court.

