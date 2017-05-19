YOUNGSTOWN

Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams will not run for Ohio governor in 2018 and instead will become the president of a Hartford, Conn., charitable organization July 17.

Williams will head the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, a community foundation for Hartford and 28 surrounding communities. It has awarded $720 million in grants since it was founded in 1925. The foundation provides funding for education, health, quality of life and social issues and programs.

Williams told The Vindicator in January that he was giving serious consideration to running for the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, and was mulling a few other job opportunities.

Williams served as Youngstown mayor from January 2006 to August 2011. He then joined then President Barack Obama’s administration as executive director of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Recovery for Auto Communities and Workers.

He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in May 2014 to U.S. Economic Development Administration administrator, also known as assistant secretary of commerce for economic development. He held that post until Jan. 20 when the presidential administration changed. He’s done some consulting work since.

