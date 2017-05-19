WARREN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a $245,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to the Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center in Warren.

The grant will be used to match funds provided by Ohio to build out the technical capabilities in TBEIC’s Shared Resources Center.

“The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center is an engine for economic growth for our community, state, and when considering the innovations they’re helping to usher in, the country as a whole,” Ryan said in a statement.