YOUNGSTOWN — AT&T workers who are members of Communications Workers of America walked off the job today, protesting what they say is AT&T’s “failure to present serious proposals that invest in good jobs with a future.”

During a three-day strike this weekend, a majority of AT&T wireless, wireline and DIRECTV workers fighting for their contracts are expected to be on strike.

The groups striking represent four different union contracts and include wireless workers in 36 states and D.C.; wireline workers in California, Nevada and Connecticut; and DIRECTV technicians in California and Nevada.

This is the first time AT&T wireless workers have gone on strike, which could result in closed retail stores this weekend and may be the largest strike of retail workers at a national company is U.S. history.