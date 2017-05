SEBRING — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, will have office hours with constituents from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Copeland Oaks’ Murphy Auditorium, 800 S. 15th St., to discuss state issues. Boccieri’s office hours will be preceded by a presentation and group discussion with residents of Copeland Oaks, a retirement community.