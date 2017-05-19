GROVE CITY, PA. — Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the keynote address at Grove City College’s 137th Commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Quad between Harbison Chapel and Crawford Hall on campus. He is the first sitting vice president to speak at GCC and the highest-ranking government official to ever visit campus. Pence also will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the college.

Admission is by ticket only for graduates and their families, employees and friends of the college.