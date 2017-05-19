JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prosecutors: Times Square driver wanted to kill


Published: Fri, May 19, 2017 @ 12:40 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of mowing down a crowd of Times Square pedestrians with his car, killing one of them, has made his first appearance in court.

Manhattan prosecutors said in court that Richard Rojas told police after his arrest that he wanted to “kill them all.”

They said he also told police they should have shot him.

Rojas’s lawyer and weeping supporters had no comment Friday.

Police say he drove his car for three blocks into Times Square midday Thursday, hitting nearly two dozen people before steel security barriers finally stopped him.

An 18-year-old tourist from Michigan was killed. Her 13-year-old sister was among the 22 injured.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes