JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Ohio boy, 5, helped save parents who were overdosing


Published: Fri, May 19, 2017 @ 1:35 p.m.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say the 5-year-old son of a couple who overdosed on heroin saved his parents by walking two blocks in the dark to alert another relative because he thought they were dead.

Emergency responders used a drug-overdose antidote to revive the unresponsive pair on Thursday morning after finding them on the floor of a home in Middletown, about 25 miles north of Cincinnati. A 3-month-old baby was found in a car seat nearby.

Police say the couple acknowledged using heroin. They were jailed on child-endangering charges.

Middletown police shared the story on their Facebook page with a call for action urging drug users to get help and their loved ones to intervene to help them.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes