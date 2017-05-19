JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man treated for OD after crash in Poland


Published: Fri, May 19, 2017 @ 1:30 p.m.

POLAND — A man who crashed his vehicle on a township road early this morning had to be revived by paramedics with an opioid-overdose antidote.

Christopher Levine, 25, of Lowellville, reportedly was driving down New Castle Road about 6:30 a.m. when he crossed over the center line and hit a ditch and a fence, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Levine was administered four doses of naloxone at the scene and taken to an area hospital for further treatment. He did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

He was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, failure to control, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to OSHP.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes