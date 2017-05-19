POLAND — A man who crashed his vehicle on a township road early this morning had to be revived by paramedics with an opioid-overdose antidote.

Christopher Levine, 25, of Lowellville, reportedly was driving down New Castle Road about 6:30 a.m. when he crossed over the center line and hit a ditch and a fence, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Levine was administered four doses of naloxone at the scene and taken to an area hospital for further treatment. He did not sustain any injuries from the crash.

He was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired, failure to control, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to OSHP.