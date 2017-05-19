JOBS
Greatest Juniors: Saturday tee times for Pine Lakes


Published: Fri, May 19, 2017 @ 12:51 p.m.

1:00

Cioffi Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course  

Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course  

Slifko Michael Pine Lakes Golf Course  

1:10

Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course  

Butler Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course  

Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club  

1:20

Smoot Nathaniel Yankee Run Golf Course  

Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

Flower Seth Reserve Run Golf Course  

1:30

Nord Luke Lake Club  

Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course  

Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek  

1:40

Popa John Flying B Golf Course  

Flower Parker Reserve Run Golf Course  

Sigler Connor Mill Creek Golf Course  

1:50

Murphy Andrew Henry Stambaugh Golf Course  

Devine Sean Mill Creek Golf Course  

Dull iii David Pine Lakes Golf Course  

2:00

Emery Kobe Rolling Hills Golf Course  

Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club  

Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club  

Buttar Jacob Avalon South Golf Course  

2:10

Orsine Andrew Pine Lakes Golf Course  

Paris Jason Mill Creek Golf Course  

Misik Logan Pine Lakes Golf Course  

Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run  

2:20

Jonda Britney Mill Creek Golf Course  

Cerimele Carmel Flying B Golf Course  

Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course  

Effinite Gianna Tam O'Shanter  

2:30

Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club  

Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek  

Messuri Victoria Flying B  

Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek  

2:40

Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club  

Martin Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club  

Pahanish Gavin Tam O'Sahnter  

2:50

Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course  

Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course  

Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek  

Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course

