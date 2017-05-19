1:00
Cioffi Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course
Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
Slifko Michael Pine Lakes Golf Course
1:10
Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course
Butler Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course
Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club
1:20
Smoot Nathaniel Yankee Run Golf Course
Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Flower Seth Reserve Run Golf Course
1:30
Nord Luke Lake Club
Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course
Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
1:40
Popa John Flying B Golf Course
Flower Parker Reserve Run Golf Course
Sigler Connor Mill Creek Golf Course
1:50
Murphy Andrew Henry Stambaugh Golf Course
Devine Sean Mill Creek Golf Course
Dull iii David Pine Lakes Golf Course
2:00
Emery Kobe Rolling Hills Golf Course
Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club
Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
Buttar Jacob Avalon South Golf Course
2:10
Orsine Andrew Pine Lakes Golf Course
Paris Jason Mill Creek Golf Course
Misik Logan Pine Lakes Golf Course
Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run
2:20
Jonda Britney Mill Creek Golf Course
Cerimele Carmel Flying B Golf Course
Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
Effinite Gianna Tam O'Shanter
2:30
Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club
Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek
Messuri Victoria Flying B
Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek
2:40
Kelly Nathan East Liverpool Country Club
Martin Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club
Pahanish Gavin Tam O'Sahnter
2:50
Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course
Sykes Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course
Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek
Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
