YOUNGSTOWN

Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams will not run for Ohio governor in 2018 and instead will become the president of a Hartford, Conn., charitable organization July 17.

“This is a highly regarded organization, and I’m excited to have this opportunity,” he said. “My experience and knowledge will help me in this new position. It was a natural fit. I’ll be serving the public, but from a different platform.”

Williams will head the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, a community foundation for Hartford and 28 surrounding communities. The foundation provides funding for education, health, quality of life and social issues and programs.

Williams told The Vindicator in January that he was giving serious consideration to running for the Democratic nomination for Ohio governor, and was mulling a few other job opportunities.

“There was no ah-ha moment that I’ll do this and not run for governor,” Williams said. “I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy race, but I certainly felt we would have made a compelling case. I wouldn’t have put myself in a position [to seek the office] if I didn’t think I could be competitive.”