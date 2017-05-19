YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Board of Elections today disqualified Rex Fisher as an independent candidate for Poland Village Council.

Fisher voted in the May 2 Democratic primary, which is automatic grounds for disqualification under state election law for those who file as independents, said board Deputy Director Thomas McCabe.

Also, incumbent William Dunnavant, who was seeking re-election in November as an independent, voted in the Democratic primary. He withdrew his petitions and will have the option of running as a write-in candidate.

The board of elections informed Dunnavant of the problem Thursday allowing him to withdraw. The board unsuccessfully tried to do the same with Fisher on Thursday.

