Fast cars, friends who are like family, and a barbecue. It was like a scene from the long-lasting “Fast and Furious” film franchise.

Today was the annual gathering of Chevrolet Cruze fans from CruzeTalk.com in Lordstown.

They rolled into the village to see the birthplace of their beloved compact cars.

About 50 Cruzes from all states and Canada lined up in the parking lot of the United Auto Workers Local 1112 union hall. Many had after-market additions on them to enhance the visual appeal and performance.

“It seems like everyone has done something different for their vehicle to stand out,” said Robert Morales, president of UAW Local 1714. “Right now, ‘Fast and Furious’ is a hot topic. There’s a lot of cars here that could fit right into that movie. They support us from all around the country.”

