« News Home

Cruze collectors show off their cars in Lordstown


Published: Fri, May 19, 2017 @ 11:48 a.m.

LORDSTOWN — Cruze drivers from across the nation are at the United Auto Workers Local 1112 today to show off their Cruzes.

The drivers are a part of a group from cruzetalk.com.

"For me it was excitement," said Robert Morales, UAW Local 1714. "It seems like everyone has done something different for their vehicle to make it stand out. Right now Fast and Furious is a hot topic. There's a lot of cars that could fit right into that movie. They support us from all around the country."

Watch Vindy.com for updates.

