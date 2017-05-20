CANFIELD

The sound of horns filled the air Friday afternoon as kindergartners climbed in and out of police cars, firetrucks and tractors while screaming with glee at Hilltop Elementary.

It was the school’s second annual Vehicle Career Day.

Each grade had an hour to tour 10 vehicles including an ambulance, an excavator and a Ford Model T, which the children learned was started by a crank.

“This year we have different vehicles than last year, so that’s exciting,” said Julie Miller, head of the Hilltop PTO. She helped organize the event with Sara Michaliszyn.

The event is a fun way for children to talk to people and learn about their jobs, Miller said. The students get to sit in the vehicles, and many take advantage of the opportunity to beep the horn.

It also gives students a chance to meet local police officers and firefighters.

