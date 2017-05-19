JOBS
Annual lamb and chicken roast set


Published: Fri, May 19, 2017 @ 9:28 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Mark Antiochian Orthodox Church, 3560 Logan Way (across from Youngstown Country Club), will have its annual lamb and chicken roast from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Takeout will be available until 4 p.m.

The cost is $15 for lamb and $12 for chicken. Cash, check or credit cards will be accepted at the door. There also will be a gift basket raffle.

The menu includes tossed salad, baked potato bar and pita bread. A la carte items include gyros, kibbeh, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, homemade desserts and ethnic pastries.

For information, call 330-519-9385 or visit www.saintmarkorthodoxchurch.org or Facebook.

