YOUNGSTOWN

Police investigating drug activity found large amounts of cash in a West Side home, and a handgun while serving a warrant on the East Side.

About 6:30 p.m. at 8 Millet Ave. on the West Side, members of the vice squad and the Community Police Unit found $2,929 cash, three boxes of .30-06 ammunition, scales, a bag of marijuana and two knives.

Reports said two men, Dashonti Baker, 24, who lists the home as his address and James Muldrow, 23, of Kendis Circle, were ripping open plastic bags and dumping powder down a toilet when police got inside. They were charged with tampering with evidence and other charges and placed in the Mahoning County jail.

A third man, Jordan Mountain, 26, no address listed, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine after he was seen driving a car pulling out of the drive of the home. Inside the car police found a dose of crack cocaine, reports said.

Earlier, when officers served a warrant at a 131 S. Garland Ave. home on the East Side, they pulled over a van driven by Girald Cruz, 21, that pulled out of the drive of that home and found a loaded 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Cruz was arrested on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A small amount of marijuana was found in the home, reports said.