WARREN

City police Wednesday found two stolen handguns and arrested two men following a traffic stop and chase about 7:30 p.m.

Reports said officers pulled over a car on Main Avenue SW for erratic driving and as officers were questioning Tay’John Baugh, 18, of Thomas Street, outside of the car the driver, Ryan Owens, 26, of Belvedere Avenue SE, put the car in gear and drove away,

Reports said Baugh told the officer searching him he had a gun and the officer found a loaded revolver. The car that Owens was driving stopped in the 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard and Owens was caught after he was founding hiding underneath a truck in a nearby driveway, reports said.

Reports said inside the car police found a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun. A records check found that both guns had been reported stolen. Baugh and Owens were both booked into the Trumbull County jail.