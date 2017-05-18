JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Suburban Ohio teacher on leave over Snapchat complaint about prom expenses


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 12:30 p.m.

BEDFORD, Ohio (AP) — A suburban Cleveland teacher has been put on paid leave over a social media post that appeared to criticize the expense of some students’ prom arrangements in contrast with not having “enough money for school supplies or passing grades.”

WEWS-TV reports a Bedford middle school teacher complained on Snapchat about students and parents “renting horses,” after some students arrived to the local high-school prom by horse and carriage. The teacher posted the message with a photo of herself.

The Bedford City Schools superintendent says the comments are disappointing and under investigation. The district’s social media policy prohibits employees from discussing individual students and says employees should expect that their statements are publicly viewable.

WEWS says the teacher declined to comment.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes