YOUNGSTOWN — Scheduled guests on the Louie B. Free radio talk show “Brainfood from the Heartland” on Vindy Talk radio beginning at 8 a.m. Friday are Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes media, who will talk about President Donald Trump; Mary Louk, board president of Animal Charity; Jim Farris, owner of of Mahoning Valley Buy Sell Trade; and Joe Gorman, Vindicator police reporter, who will talk with Youngstown police Chief Robin Lees and Boardman police Chief Jack Nichols.