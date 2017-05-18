JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Steve Forbes, area police chiefs on Vindy Talk Radio on Friday


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 3:24 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Scheduled guests on the Louie B. Free radio talk show “Brainfood from the Heartland” on Vindy Talk radio beginning at 8 a.m. Friday are Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes media, who will talk about President Donald Trump; Mary Louk, board president of Animal Charity; Jim Farris, owner of of Mahoning Valley Buy Sell Trade; and Joe Gorman, Vindicator police reporter, who will talk with Youngstown police Chief Robin Lees and Boardman police Chief Jack Nichols.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes