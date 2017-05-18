YOUNGSTOWN
Officers at the city police department are being recognized during the annual awards ceremony at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church Social Hall.
Six officers are receiving the department's coveted Lifesaving Award, four of them for rescuing a family suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Pine Hollow Avenue home in August.
Other categories include meritorious service, excellent service and firearm reduction.
