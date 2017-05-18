DETROIT (AP) — Chris Cornell, one of the most lauded and respected contemporary lead singers in rock music with his bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, killed himself Wednesday by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to the city's medical examiner. He was 52.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office said today it completed the preliminary autopsy on Cornell, but that "a full autopsy report has not yet been completed." A police spokesman told two Detroit newspapers the singer was found with a band around his neck.

"There is no additional information at this time," the Wayne County office added.

Cornell's death stunned his family and his die-hard fans, who Cornell just performed for hours earlier at a show in Detroit. Soundgarden's current tour kicked off in late April and was planned to run through May 27.

Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement with Seattle-based Soundgarden – with whom he gained critical and commercial acclaim – but also found success outside the band with other projects, including Audioslave, Temple of the Dog as well as solo albums.

He was widely respected in the music industry. He reached success in every band lineup he was part of it, his voice was memorable and powerful, and he was a skilled songwriter, even collaborating on a number of film soundtracks, including the James Bond theme song for 2006's "Casino Royale" and "The Keeper" from the film "Machine Gun Preacher," which earned Cornell a Golden Globe nomination.