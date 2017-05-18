JOBS
Proposed state law would excuse breast-feeding moms from jury duty


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 12:00 a.m.

COLUMBUS

Women who are breastfeeding babies could be excused from jury duty, under legislation being considered in the Ohio House.

House Bill 13 was offered by Rep. Anne Gonzales, D-Westerville, after hearing from a constituent who was picked for a jury despite needing to pump needed supplies for her newborn during the proceedings.

Current law provides a way for residents dealing “undue or extreme physical or financial hardship” to be excused from jury service. HB 13 would expand those circumstances to include mothers who are breastfeeding babies. Gonzales said close to 20 other states provide comparable reprieves for nursing mothers.

