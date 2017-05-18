DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested after shooting two of her children in the head.

Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy are hospitalized in critical condition after being shot this morning. An 11-year-old daughter home at the time wasn’t harmed.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said the woman shot the children inside the home and then brought them outside, where police and emergency crews found them in the front yard. A firearm was taken from the home.

Biehl says there are indications the mother has mental-health issues, adding it hasn’t been determined why the children were shot.

The chief says detectives will be conferring with the Montgomery County prosecutors about criminal charges against the woman.