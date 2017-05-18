TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Environmental advocates have filed a second federal lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over whether enough is being done to address the toxic algae problem in western Lake Erie.

The Blade newspaper reports the Chicago-based Environmental Law and Policy Center and members of Advocates for a Clean Lake Erie filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Toledo. It’s similar to one filed in Washington by other advocates last month.

They want the EPA to decide whether the western section of the lake in Ohio and Michigan should be declared an impaired watershed, which would lead to stricter pollution controls.

The policy center’s president says it hopes the matter will be heard in court in Toledo, “closer to the action.”

The EPA has declined to comment on the pending litigation.