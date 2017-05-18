YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said a man was shot in the leg early today on the far East Side.
Police were called to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, where the 23-year-old victim told them he was walking about 5:20 a.m. at Fincastle Lane and McCartney Road when a man got out of a car and shouted at him.
The victim started running away when he was shot in the back of the leg. His girlfriend took him to the hospital, reports said.
