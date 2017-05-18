YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted xx people including Jermaine Tubbs, 26, of Potomac Avenue, on charges of murder with a firearm specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the April 10 shooting death of Michael Brooks.

Police said Brooks was the stepfather of Tubbs’ girlfriend. The two were arguing at a Dupont Street apartment and Brooks came to pick his stepdaughter up. Brooks and Tubbs then argued before Brooks was shot, reports say. He ran into some nearby woods but turned himself into police the next day. He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest.

The grand jury also indicted Carlos Herring, 29, North Heights, on being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Apr. 6, reports say members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found two large bags of suspected crack cocaine, six individual doses of suspected crack cocaine, a digital scale, fentanyl and a .32-caliber handgun.

The grand jury also indicted Frank Consiglio, 48, Mona Lane, on possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.