BOOKED

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

ABANATHEY, JAMES T 6/20/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Having Weapons While Under Disability



AFTASI, ALI AKBAR 11/8/1994 POLAND TWP. POLICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



ARRINGTON, CORNELL 9/21/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



BAKER, DASHONTI 12/17/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



BENZENHOEFER, ANDREW L 4/14/1990 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving In Violation Of Restrictions



CRUZ, GIRALD JAVIER 4/29/1996 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle



DATES, QUALA SEARRA 7/3/1985 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

DAVIS, KEYLAN T 6/22/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery

EVERHART, JEREMY J 7/9/1984 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



FREETAGE, DANIEL JACOB 5/18/1978 SMITH POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

GEISLER, ROSE M 5/14/1986 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property



MARTIN, JOSHUA 8/2/1991 POLAND TWP. POLICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse



MORALES, FRANCISCO JAVIER DELVALLE 3/6/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Unlawful Sexual Conduct With A Minor

MOSLEY, TORRENCE WILLIAM 5/3/1999 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



MOUNTAIN, JORDAN NATHANIEL 9/6/1990 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MULDROW, JAMES 8/26/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence



PAIGE, LAVAR D 3/31/1988 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Felonious Assault



RICHARDSON, NICK D 7/5/1990 POLAND VILLAGE POLICE DEPT. FRA Suspension



SANDERS, CEDRIC LAZARUS 3/12/1979 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Possession of Drugs

SCOTT, ANDREW RYAN 7/14/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



SCOTT, TYRON TESHAWN 1/26/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Trafficking in Drugs

STRAHIN, WILLIAM CHARLES 8/30/1978 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation



VANCLEAVE, REGINA L 11/13/1971 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Prior Conviction w/i 20 years

RELEASED

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

ARROYO, MICHAEL B 2/1/1980 5/14/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



BAKER, DEVIN EDWARD 2/10/1985 11/23/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



BEAGLE, PRESTON SCOTT 2/23/1989 5/15/2017 BONDED OUT



BOVA, JASON L 12/29/1975 5/15/2017 BONDED OUT



CHAMBLEE, BRANDEN 1/14/1983 5/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



CLARK, STEPHEN LLOYD 4/25/1981 4/18/2017 TIME SERVED



DAY, LEARTIS CLARENCE JR 8/29/1977 5/15/2017 BONDED OUT



FRANKLIN, ZIKOME L 1/20/1985 5/15/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

GENTRY, AERYKA TANEE 8/30/1993 5/11/2017 BONDED OUT



HAMMONDS, RAYMOND ALLEN III 8/7/1998 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT

HOWELL, ROBERT D. 7/21/1971 5/2/2017 BONDED OUT



HUDSON, JESSI LEE JR 1/22/1972 5/12/2017 BONDED OUT

JEZEK, CLIFTON LEE 11/16/1985 5/18/2017 BONDED OUT

LANDRY, THEODORE 10/8/1959 5/2/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

MARSHALL, STEPHEN MICHAEL 11/4/1964 5/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE



MOLINA, EDWIN 6/30/1963 5/4/2017 BONDED OUT

MORALES, ANTONIO L 8/6/1988 5/15/2017 TIME SERVED

MOSCHELLA, NICOLE ROXANNE 12/13/1982 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT



POOLE, BENNIE LEE 10/5/1995 5/16/2017 BONDED OUT



REESE, ANTWUAN TYRANN JR 12/6/1997 5/16/2017 BONDED OUT



REPKO, RYAN ROBERT 5/5/1987 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



ROBERTS, LISHA MARIE 5/29/1967 5/14/2017 BONDED OUT



ROMEO, NICHOLAS FREDRICK 12/10/1997 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT



ROUSE, ALAN 2/20/1986 1/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SALLAZ, JAMIE 1/10/1987 4/17/2017 TIME SERVED



SCOTT, LESTER II 4/19/1993 5/17/2017 BONDED OUT



WILLIAMS, ANTHONY 12/4/1967 5/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY