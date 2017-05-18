YOUNGSTOWN — An 18-year-old East High School student was arrested for assault on a police officer early Wednesday after reports said he became upset when he was asked to walk through a metal detector without his backpack.

Reports said two city police officers working at the school were at the metal detector just before 8 a.m. when they asked Torrence Mosley of Sixth Street in Campbell to put his backpack down and walk through the metal detector without it.

Mosley first ignored the officers and he was asked again to go through without the backpack. Mosley threw the backpack on a table and walked forward. When an officer tried to get in front of him, Mosley elbowed him in the chest and tried to walk away, reports said.

Both officers then grabbed Mosley and placed him in handcuffs. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday.