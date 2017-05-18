BOSTON (AP) — Heat records were burning up today in cities in the Northeast as the region gets a summer preview.

The mercury reached 92 degrees in Boston shortly after noon, breaking the old record of 91 degrees for May 18 set in 1936, according to the National Weather Service.

The 81-year-old record for the day of 90 degrees also fell in New York City, where it was still 91 degrees in Central Park shortly before 4 p.m.

It was the second straight day of midsummer-like conditions in the Northeast, though forecasters said a cooling trend would move in Friday and return the region to more seasonable conditions.

The warmth came just days after much of the region endured a cold, rainy Mother's Day Weekend.

Heat-starved locals in Jamestown, R.I., took advantage of the warm weather to eat lunch at restaurants with outdoor patios.

Mary Ann Williamson and Peggy Schreiner went out to eat to celebrate Williamson's recent retirement. Schreiner said the weather was "spectacular." Not minding the heat, they chatted to extend their time outside.

"As long as it's not a rainy summer, I'll be happy. I was worried about that," Williamson said.

Other places where records fell included Hartford, Conn., where temperatures reached 94 degrees, and in Providence, R.I., where it hit 93.