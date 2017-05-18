Associated Press

A Pennsylvania man locked his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and left the boy home alone with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said today.

Troopers acting on a tip arrived Wednesday afternoon at the North Manheim Township home, knocked on the door and, when no one answered, forced their way in. Just inside the front door they found a 1-year-old boy in a playpen, a newborn girl in a baby seat and the toddler inside a cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Police arrested their father, Cecil Kutz, 38, on child-endangerment charges when he returned home. He remained jailed today and didn't yet have an attorney.

"From the time we arrived to the residence to the time the father returned, it was 40 minutes. God knows how long they were alone before that. He was nowhere to be found," state police Trooper Thomas Robin said.

Police said the children's mother gave birth at the home about 90 miles north of Philadelphia about 9 p.m. Tuesday. She suffered heavy bleeding and Kutz called an ambulance for her around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. She was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery, according to Robin.

Robin said medical staff asked her, "'Where's the baby?' She said, 'The baby's at home.' That put up a red flag."

Kutz refused to tell police how long he'd left the children or where he went on Wednesday, Robin said.