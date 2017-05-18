JOBS
Commissioners OK sewer construction on Pineview Drive in Austintown


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 10:57 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners passed a resolution this morning to proceed with sanitary-sewer construction on Pineview Drive in Austintown, which would protect Meander Reservoir from sewage pollution.

Meander Reservoir is the drinking-water supply for Youngstown, Niles and surrounding communities.

The project is estimated to cost about $360,000.

Many of the 18 homes on the dead-end street have septic systems that have malfunctioned; and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has ordered construction of the new sewer.

After tests found unacceptable levels of fecal coliform bacteria in Ohltown Road storm sewers, the county health board passed a resolution of complaint to OEPA, which threatened enforcement action against the county if the problem isn’t resolved.

Pineview is off Ohltown Road in the northwest corner of Austintown near the east shore of the reservoir.

The new sewer would connect to an existing sanitary sewer that runs along Ohltown Road.

The failing septic systems will be eliminated when the new sewer goes into service.

