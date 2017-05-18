BOARDMAN — A national health survey that forms the scientific basis for public health policy is setting up shop in a cluster of four trailers at Southern Park Mall.

The study is the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This county [Mahoning County] is one of 15 counties across the USA that have been chosen this year to measure America’s health,” explained Jenni Echols, study manager.

“This is an exciting opportunity for individuals who are selected to learn more about their health and to benefit America’s health into the future,” she added.

The is the first time in the 55-year history of the study Mahoning County is included.

