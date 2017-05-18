JOBS
Car plows into Times Square crowd; 1 dead, about 20 hurt


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 1:00 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — A man drove the wrong way up a Times Square street at lunchtime today and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, a law enforcement official said.

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody and was being tested for alcohol, the law enforcement official told The Associated Press. He has a history of driving while intoxicated, the official said.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Police do not suspect a link to terrorism, but the bomb squad has responded as a precaution to check the vehicle.

Television images taken at the scene showed people led away on stretchers.

The maroon-colored Honda sedan came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

