ATHENA AWARD | 25th annual dinner gets underway in Boardman


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 5:51 p.m.

BOARDMAN — The 25th Annual Athena Award dinner sponsored by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and The Vindicator has started at Mr. Anthony's on South Avenue.

There are 18 nominees this year including doctors, business owners and community leaders.

The Athena Award recognizes a recipient's professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.

Watch Vindy.com throughout the night for updates on this year's Athena Award dinner.

