ATHENA AWARD | Patricia Sweeney is 2017 Athena Award winner


Published: Thu, May 18, 2017 @ 8:51 p.m.

BOARDMAN – Mahoning County Health Commissioner Patricia Sweeney is the 2017 Athena Award winner.

"I am truly shocked to be standing her right now," she said after accepting the award tonight at Mr. Anthony's Banquet Center. "Just being included in this group is a sincere honor."

She's been the county health commissioner since 2012. She's the first woman have that position.

"It is good work," she said. "We have a great team of citizens all sincerely committed to making our corner of the world a safer place."

Sweeney has a background as a nurse, a home-care business owner and in teaching future health care professionals.

There were 18 nominees for the 25th annual Athena Award this year.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

