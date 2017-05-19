BOARDMAN — Twenty graduating seniors from local high schools were awarded a total of $125,000 in scholarships during a ceremony hosted by the Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation.

Denise DeBartolo York and her husband John York presented the graduates with scholarships for $6,250 today for use in their continuing education.

The ceremony was today at the Holiday Inn in Boardman, attended by about 100 friends and family of the recipients.



The students had to apply for the scholarship and were selected based on their academic achievements, community involvement and their financial needs.

“This is the most gratifying day of my year,” DeBartolo York said. “These students are special to us. They have the qualities of determination, courage and heart that truly sets them apart.”

The students represented 15 area high schools.

The foundation received more than 400 applications for the scholarships.

