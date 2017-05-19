POLAND — The candidacy of two people vying for seats on village council in the November general election is now in question.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections notified William Dunnavant and Rex Fisher that they had disqualified themselves as independent candidates by casting party-affiliated ballots in the primary election earlier this month. Poland voters could vote in the primary race for Struthers Municipal Court Judge.

Ohio has a closed-primary system, meaning voters can only vote for candidates from the political party with which they identify themselves. At the polls, primary voters have the option to choose either a Republican or Democratic ballot. Independent voters can request an issues-only ballot.

Dunnavant has since withdrawn his petition to run as an independent candidate. The elections board had not reached Fisher as of this afternoon and will take action on the status of his candidacy at a meeting Friday morning.

