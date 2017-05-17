YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Transit Authority has unveiled a newly designed website (www.wrtaonline.com) that provides information on the transportation services the authority offers Mahoning County residents.

The new website features information on WRTA’s fixed route, suburban loop, and handicapped access services; printable maps and schedules of all authority fixed routes; fares for all services, as well as information on multi-ride tickets and passes; and up-to-the-minute updates on schedule changes and detours.

The website is mobile-friendly, and will scale to laptops, tablets and smart phones.

WRTA will also increase its presence on social media, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with more frequent updates.