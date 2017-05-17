YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Port Authority on Wednesday authorized filing a lawsuit in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court against Aerodynamics Inc., the company that flew daily flights for a short time last summer to Chicago out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The board also approved hiring Atty. Peter Grinstein of Canfield to assist the authority’s in-house attorney, Dan Keating, with the suit, which was filed April 20.

“It is ADI’s policy not to comment on pending litigation,” said Mickey Bowman, senior vice president and chief operating officer for ADI, in a statement sent Wednesday night to The Vindicator. “However, the company is aware of the lawsuit and is considering its litigation strategy.”

The port authority contracted with ADI, which has offices in Cleveland and Kennesaw, Ga., to operate flights between Youngstown and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The service lasted from July 1 through late August.

