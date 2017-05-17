YOUNGSTOWN

A woman was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a year of probation for her role in the April 1, 2014, death of a man at a vacant home on Idora Avenue.

Prosecutors recommended the sentence to Judge Maureen Sweeney for Antwanette Kennedy, 26, because of her cooperation in the investigation of the murder of Maurise Kerns, 24, who was shot to death at the home.

Kennedy was accused of luring Kerns to the home where he was shot and killed. Three other men are serving prison sentences for his murder.

Kennedy was originally charged with aggravated murder but her indictment was amended to a charge of obstructing justice, a third degree felony, in exchange for a guilty plea, which was also entered today just before sentencing.