WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump today interviewed four potential candidates to lead the FBI, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and Andrew McCabe, currently the bureau's acting director.

White House press secretary said Trump would also meet with Richard McFeely, a former top FBI official, in addition to the three other candidates.

The meetings came more than a week after Trump fired James Comey from his post as FBI director.

Trump said Monday the search for a successor to Comey was "moving rapidly." He also has said he could name a candidate by the end of the week, before he departs Friday afternoon on his first overseas trip as president. The Senate must confirm whoever Trump nominates.

Sean Spicer, White House spokesman, informed reporters about the meetings as Trump flew to Washington after addressing U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates in Connecticut.

Asked as he left the White House whether he would say 'yes' if Trump offered him the job, Keating said "I'm a public servant." He added: "Let's just say we had a good conversation."

Lieberman gave a thumbs up to reporters camped out on the White House driveway and said "It was a good meeting."

McFeely departed without comment. Reporters did not see McCabe when he left the complex.