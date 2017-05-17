JOBS
Senators top Penguins in Game 3


Published: Wed, May 17, 2017 @ 11:09 p.m.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Marc Methot, Derick Brassard and Zack Smith scored in a 2:18 span midway through the first period to chase goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Mike Hoffman opened the scoring 48 seconds in, and the Senators blew it open against the sluggish Penguins a few minutes later. Kyle Turris made it 5-0 late in the second period.

Sidney Crosby ended Craig Anderson’s shutout bid with a power-play goal in the third.

Anderson finished with 25 saves. Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots, and Matthew Murray made 19 saves in relief.

Game 4 is Friday night in Ottawa.

